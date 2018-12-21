Soldiers on the March in Support of Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Several area soldiers took a hike Friday morning to bring food and toys to those in need.

Five soldiers and two recruits left the Army recruiting office on Olive Street in Scranton with their rucksacks loaded down with canned goods and nonperishable items and walked two miles to the Salvation Army on South Washington Avenue.

The soldiers also donated a couple of boxes of toys as part of their effort to give back to the community.

"It's great that they put that into action and used it as an opportunity, used their training as an opportunity to bring food and toys to people who need it," said Salvation Army Maj. Robert Schmig.

This is the first year for the road march for charity in Scranton.