Air Show Planned for 2019 Canceled; Rescheduled to 2020

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels visited the W-B/Scranton International Airport last month

W-B/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — The air show planned for next year at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has now been pushed back to 2020, according to county officials.

Airport authorities said they have been working with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to close certain parts of the Turnpike near the Airport to allow for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to perform during Memorial Day weekend 2019.

The airport director said permission to close the Turnpike near the airport was denied because of expected heavy holiday traffic.

The air show is now planned for the weekend of August 22-23, 2020.

Officials said the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform in the air show in 2020.

1 Comment