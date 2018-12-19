Shooting Victim in Carbon County Chase Dies; Four Arrested

Posted 12:18 pm, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:19PM, December 19, 2018

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man shot at the end of a police pursuit in Carbon County Tuesday night has died, according to state police.

State police said the shooting happened following a chase that began in the borough of Beaver Meadows around 5 p.m. Tuesday. It ended on Route 209 between Lehighton and the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

State police said one man in the car was hit by a single shot after a struggle with an officer involved in the chase. His name has not been released.

Four men from Florida are behind bars in Carbon County in connection with the chase and shooting.

Creshaun Caldwell, 23; Cedric Cason, 39; Mitchell Knight, 27; and Tyrone Parker, 25; are charged with receiving stolen property after police found blank bank checks in the van they were in Tuesday night.

There is no word from investigators if the four men face additional charges.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 comments