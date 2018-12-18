Penny Marshall, Co-Star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Director of ‘Big,’ Dead at 75

Actress Penny Marshall, who found fame in TV’s “Laverne & Shirley” before going on to direct such beloved films as “Big” and “A League of Their Own,” has died. She was 75.

Marshall died peacefully in her Hollywood Hills home on Monday night due to complications from diabetes, said Michelle Bega, a spokeswoman for the family.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the Marshall family said in a statement.

Marshall’s role as outspoken tomboy Laverne DeFazio in the “Happy Days” spin-off “Laverne & Shirley” catapulted the Bronx native to celebrity in the late ’70s.

She began her directing career by helming episodes of TV series before landing her first feature-film directing job with the 1986 Whoopi Goldberg action-comedy “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” With her second film, “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, Marshall became the first woman to direct a movie that grossed more than $100 million.

She repeated that success in 1992 with the baseball movie “A League of Their Own.”

A celebration of Marshall’s life will be held at a later date to be announced, the family said.

Marshall survived by her older sister, Ronny, daughter, actress Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren.

“We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true,” her family said.

In the wake of her death, celebrities took time to share their favorite memories of her and how she affected them.

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube – simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news…

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life's deeper truths require a laugh. She will be missed. May she RIP. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018