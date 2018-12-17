Pine Grove Area played Tamaqua in Schuylkill League basketball opener. Tamaqua won the JV game 95-88 in Five overtimes! Blue Raiders won the Varsity game 68-61.
Tamaqua @ Pine Grove Area boys basketball
-
Pine Grove Area vs Minersville boys soccer
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
Stoker’s Brewing Company: A New Taste in Tamaqua
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
Pine Grove Student Among Those Honored at Pennsylvania School Bus Safety Awards
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
-
Friendly Football Wager Between Two Local Mayors
-
Series of Thefts in Pine Grove, including Stolen Gas
-
Moen to Close Pine Grove Facility