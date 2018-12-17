Tamaqua @ Pine Grove Area boys basketball

Posted 10:42 pm, December 17, 2018

Pine Grove Area played Tamaqua in Schuylkill League basketball opener.  Tamaqua won the JV game 95-88 in Five overtimes!   Blue Raiders won the Varsity game 68-61.

