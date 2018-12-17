Pottsville Business Collecting Coats to Keep Folks Warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- The owner of a car stereo shop in Pottsville could've never imagined that an idea formed three years ago would blossom into what it has become today. A coat drive to keep those in need warm during the winter has resulted in hundreds of coats being donated to the Salvation Army.

Around Pottsville, 12 Volt Dave's Audio is known as the spot to get a boosted stereo system hooked up for your car.

"A bunch of my fellow car stereo shop owners up and down the east coast got together online a couple years ago and said, 'Hey, why don't we do something, kind of a contest amongst us all to see who can collect the most coats during remote start season?' said owner David Clews.

Three years ago, an idea was born that's still going strong today. Owner David Clews has been holding a coat drive every winter that's gotten bigger every year. He then donates the coats to the local Salvation Army.

"Never thought it would be this crazy, that's for sure. This year, we're constantly taking barrels of coats down. It's great. It's great, great thing," Chris Stevenson said.

"It feels good when people come in with it. It feels good when I go over and give the coats because I know they're staying in the local market area. Being born and raised here, it's just a good thing," Clews said.

There's a little bit of a deal for those who want to give back to the community. Anybody who brings in a coat gets $25 off of a remote starter.

"If they bring me in a coat, I take $25 off a remote start system. They're happy, I'm happy, and some less fortunate person is going to be warm this winter," Clews said.

If you'd like to contribute to the coat drive, 12 Volt Dave's Audio is located on West Market Street in Pottsville.