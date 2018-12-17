Manhattanville vs Scranton Men’s basketball

Posted 6:44 pm, December 17, 2018

With the Holiday break right around the corner, the University of Scranton Royals host Manhattanville at the Long Center.  Matt Mancuso scored 20 points, while Logan Bailey chipped in with 17 points in the Royals 106-75 win.

