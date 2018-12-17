× Giving Back This Christmas in Scranton

Scranton, PA — Volunteers offered a helping hand for hundreds in Scranton Monday all thanks to donations of food and toys to the Salvation Army.

The gym floor was covered with bags of toys and outside an entire operation underway to help the less fortunate this holiday season.

“There`s a lot of people who have absolutely nothing, so it`s a huge help,” said Jessica Dutter of Old Forge.

Dutter has five children at home and came by the distribution on South Washington Avenue to help her with the holidays. The Salvation Army is helping more than 200 families through this effort to provide toys to kids and meals for families.

“There`s a lot of people who wouldn`t even eat if it wasn`t for Salvation Army,” said Dutter. “There`s a lot of kids that would get a toy if at all for Christmas and that`s horrible.”

“The community has been wonderful helping us, it`s all donated. We don`t purchase a thing, without the community we could not put this on,” said Salvation Army Major Karen Schmig.

This is the second year Scranton native and former NFL quarterback Matt McGloin has given back. His foundation serving up hundreds of turkeys to people in need.

“This what this holiday season is all about, the Matt McGloin Foundation is happy to help out any way we can,” he said.

In all the toy and food distribution at the Salvation Army is expected to help more than 500 children this Christmas season.