× Callie’s Candy Kitchen Ready for Holiday Rush

MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for Callie’s Candy Kitchen in Mountainhome.

Some first-timers were surprised by the sweet selections.

“It’s pretty amazing. You can smell it coming in the door and it looks like everything is delicious,” said Alicia Rodriguez, Delaware.

Owners start preparing for Christmas the day after Halloween, and this week is the big rush to the register.

“Oh, I love it this time of year because we get to see all of our old friends or people who only come up like three times a year. It’s always great to see old friends,” said Gretchen Callie Reisenwitz, Callie’s Candy Kitchen.

While there are a lot of different candy options to choose from, the most popular this time of year, especially among the little kids, the snowman and reindeer poop.

“It sounds disgusting, but I bet it tastes good,” said Kai Thorton, Delaware.

Kai Thorton and his brother Kori from Delaware had a “sweet” time picking out their treats.

And Kai was very honest when asked if he will be sharing his candy.

“I am going to eat a lot of these and I am not going to share any,” said Thorton.

But mom says they will buy some extra.

“There is a lot and we are trying to decide what we will take home for us and for the family,” said Rodriguez.

Also during the holiday season, Callie’s holds a candy cane show on Saturdays.

There are two showings left for this year. For details, click here.