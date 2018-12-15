DYI A Fresh Pine and Balsam Christmas Swag Vermont Style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Woodstock Inn & Resort is a year-round destination in the village of Woodstock, Vermont that embraces the vision of Laurance and Mary Rockefeller. The Inn is cherished for its preservation of New England history, heritage, and elegance. During the holidays the inn is decorated with fresh evergreens, berries and vines. A roaring fireplace welcomes visitors and the fragrance and colors of the life-size gingerbread house are a treat for the senses.

Master Gardener Ben Pauly at the Woodstock Inn and Resort shows us how to make a beautiful holiday swag by using items you can find in nature. You may decorate with it inside or outdoors where it will also last through the winter season.