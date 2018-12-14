Update on Bear Attack in Lycoming County

Posted 4:50 pm, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:19PM, December 14, 2018

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission believes it knows what may have led to the bear attack in Lycoming County.

The Game Commissions investigation has revealed the bear that attacked Melinda Lebarron earlier this week may have had cubs with it.

They believe Lebarron was attacked when she went to retrieve her dog which had run out towards the bear.

Game wardens went out with a team of tracking dogs to try and find the bear that attacked Lebarron and dragged her over 80 yards outside her home in Muncy Creek Township.

Related Story
‘A lot of black bears in the area’ – Game Commission Investigates Lycoming County Bear Attack

Since the attack, the Game Commission has set two live traps near Lebarron's home.

Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Friday, December 14, 2018

Officers went door to door on Friday to let neighbors know about the attack. They also gave neighbors tips on how to deter bears from coming on their property.

According to the game commission, while black bear attacks are rare, most injuries from bears happen because people are feeding them or accidentally scare a bear in close quarters.

Game commission officials said they have no reason to believe the bear will attack again. If trapped they plan to euthanize the animal.

Melinda Lebarron is still listed in critical condition.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s