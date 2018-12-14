Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Luzerne County

Posted 11:53 am, December 14, 2018

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County.

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Thursday, December 13, drawing matched all five balls drawn – 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, — to win $400,000, according to the lottery commission.

The ticket was sold at Drums Fuel Stop, on Route 309 in Drums. The store gets $500 for selling the winning ticket.

