Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Luzerne County
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County.
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Thursday, December 13, drawing matched all five balls drawn – 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, — to win $400,000, according to the lottery commission.
The ticket was sold at Drums Fuel Stop, on Route 309 in Drums. The store gets $500 for selling the winning ticket.
Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
41.051581 -75.959773