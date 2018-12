Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOX, Pa. -- A car crashed into a school bus Thursday afternoon in Susquehanna County.

The school district tells Newswatch 16 all the children on board are okay.

A viewer sent in a video of the crash at Lenox Corners in Susquehanna County, not far from Mountain View Area schools.

The superintendent says a driver crashed his vehicle into the side of the bus.

No word on the condition of the car's driver.