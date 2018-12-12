× Keystone College Students Wrap Presents for Senior Citizens

KEYSTONE COLLEGE, Pa. — It’s finals week for students at Keystone College and some decided to take a study break from the books and wrap Christmas presents for senior citizens.

Inside the Theatre in Brooks building, about 30 students spent the morning spreading Christmas cheer.

“Professors are looking for some kids to help out so I decided to come out with some of my buddies and wrap some gifts for some seniors and gets everyone involved with the community,” said junior Nick Carlini.

For more than 10 years, students at Keystone have gathered to wrap gifts that will help make the holidays a little brighter for local senior citizens.

“The Christmas spirit brought me out here when not a lot of people get Christmas gifts or even get the Christmas spirit around them. I feel like everyone deserves that no matter how old you are and that is what brought me out here,” said freshman Cameron Smith.

Sweaters, blankets, and all sorts of goods were neatly tucked away in bags and boxes.

“Sometimes I forget that northeast Pennsylvania is very senior-heavy and there is a lot of senior citizens and some of them have nobody that comes and visits them,” organizer Terry Wise said.

“My family is one who gives back to the community, so this is nothing to me. It is a piece of cake but seeing a smile on someone’s face where you know they helped in that area gives me deep joy in my soul and spirit,” freshman Jeremiah Thomas said.

This year’s gifts will be delivered to Meadow View Healthcare Center and Gracious Living Care Center in Montrose before Christmas.

41.559024 -75.777420