Game Commission Investigating ‘Incident Involving a Bear and a Person’

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Emergency responders were called to Peach Orchard Road in Muncy Creek Township Wednesday evening for what the Game Commission calls "an incident involving a bear and a person."

Officials aren't saying much about what happened, but the Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating, and an officer is talking to a victim to learn more about what happened.

The Game Commission set up a bear trap along Peach Orchard Road, and wildlife conservation officers are asking the community to avoid that area if possible.