WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The sinkhole in Wilkes-Barre that was filled with a Christmas tree over the weekend has now been properly patched.

Images of the hole on Sturdevant Street went viral after a neighbor decided to plant a Christmas tree in it.

One man then took things a step further by placing Santa in the hole with the tree.

All the decorations got the city's attention, and workers in Wilkes-Barre patched the hole on Tuesday.