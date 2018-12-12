Child Hit and Killed by Pickup Truck at School Bus Stop in Columbia County

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A child was hit and killed by a pickup truck while crossing the road to his school bus stop Wednesday morning in Columbia County.
According to the coroner, Silus Hunsinger, age 5, was standing along Rohrsburg Road in the village of Rohrsburg, Greenwood Township, with a family member and was attempting to cross the roadway to go his school bus stop, when he was struck by a pickup truck.
State police are investigating. They have not said if the driver will face charges.
41.132662 -76.473076
1 Comment
straubdavid9
Children should NEVER be allowed to cross until all approaching traffic has come to a complete stop … school bus lights turned on, or not! A school bus warning light can’t stop a 3000+ pound vehicle no matter how bright and flashy they are. What the heck is going on here?