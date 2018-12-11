× Stuffing the Firetruck for Christmas

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Santa Claus ditched his sled and is using a firetruck to give out toys for some kids in Carbon and Schuylkill Counties.

It wasn’t your typical “stuff the truck” event outside KME in Nesquehoning.

Bikes and stuffed animals were just some of things employees placed on a firetruck for this year’s Toys For Tots. Hundreds of families will be supplied with all sorts of toys for Christmas.

“I have worked with these guys for over 30 years and I will tell you I have seen them come together for a lot of things, but I have seen them really come together for this,” said James Loub of Tamaqua.

KME Fire Apparatus builds firetrucks and decided to pitch in for Christmas gifts with the local Marine Corps Toys For Tots campaign for Schuylkill and Carbon Counties.

James Loub says nothing would make him happier than making sure every child could celebrate Christmas.

“This is one of the best things I could do in my life. I mean I raised my own kids; they are up and gone. Now it is time to help the community.”

Officials at KME say their custom-made firetruck took a year to build and there are enough toys stuffed in the vehicle to help 450 families.

“This is what we do,” said Brian Connely, KME VP and general manager. “When people have bad days, it is usually a piece of emergency equipment to make it better. With that being said, hopefully, we are showing up in the same piece of a vehicle that we can make a kid’s day better at Christmastime.”

Santa’s helpers say the toys will soon be given out to make sure families have a wonderful Christmas.