Small Plane Lands on Road in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A small plane was forced to the ground along a roadway in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.
The emergency landing happened around 10:30 a.m. near Moscow.
The aircraft landed along O’Hara Road in Spring Brook Township.
The plane landed near a home.
State police and an ambulance are at the scene.
There is no word yet why the plane needed to land, or if anyone was hurt.
2 comments
whopperplopper
these “pilots” should be drug tested every week & check their cell phone usage while flying
donny hud43987
Nice save! Glad ya didn’t crash! Good job!