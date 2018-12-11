Small Plane Lands on Road in Lackawanna County

Posted 11:43 am, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:52AM, December 11, 2018

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A small plane was forced to the ground along a roadway in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.

The emergency landing happened around 10:30 a.m. near Moscow.

The aircraft landed along O’Hara Road in Spring Brook Township.

The small plane landed on O’Hara Road in Spring Brook Towwnship

The plane landed near a home.

State police and an ambulance are at the scene.

There is no word yet why the plane needed to land, or if anyone was hurt.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments