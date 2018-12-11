× Small Plane Lands on Road in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A small plane was forced to the ground along a roadway in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.

The emergency landing happened around 10:30 a.m. near Moscow.

Firefighters say the pilot was headed to WBS International Airport when the plane’s engine blew. Pilot was not hurt when he made the emergency landing in a field. @wnep pic.twitter.com/X73NZtgvL2 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) December 11, 2018

The aircraft landed along O’Hara Road in Spring Brook Township.

The plane landed near a home.

State police and an ambulance are at the scene.

There is no word yet why the plane needed to land, or if anyone was hurt.