× Family Members, Neighbors Mourn Victims of Deadly Hanover Township Fire

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Family members and neighbors are dealing with the shocking deadly fire early Monday in Luzerne County.

“I wish I could say I was Superman, but I couldn’t that day.”

That’s what Taylor Paulewicz had to say just hours after he and his fiancée Brittany Maute were rescued from a second-story window.

Shortly before 3 a.m., crews responded to the home on Little Street in Hanover Township for a house fire that quickly turned deadly.

“I wanted to go down the hallway and save them as much as I could, but as soon as I opened up that door, the room started filling up with smoke,” Paulewicz said. “I opened both windows and we were yelling out the windows, ‘Fire! Help, help, help!”

Paulewicz and Maute were able to make it out alive. But the county coroner tells us that John Crossley and Julia Crossley, both 27, and Riley Ferrera, 2, died.

“I tried to get into the other rooms of the house to wake my daughter up and my friends up and I couldn’t,” said Michael Ferrera, the father of the 2-year-old victim.

Maute tells us her best friend Julia Crossley was 7 months pregnant. John Crossley was a U.S. Army staff sergeant and nine people were living in the home. They add that a second child is critical in the hospital.

They all just moved in about a week ago.

“I’m sorry for my best friend. We loved them. They took us in when it was rough. For them to do what they did and for them to fall, it’s hurtful,” Paulewicz said.

One woman who lives just a few houses down from the fire says she was woken up by sirens and screams. Within minutes, the block was full of first responders. She used to live there.

“Some of them have passed and you didn’t know them, but you still feel like you lost part of your family,” said neighbor Ruth Martin.

Fire investigators have not said what started the fire.