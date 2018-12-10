× UPDATE: Three People Dead, Including Two Year Old, in Luzerne County Fire

Coroner confirms this fire is a triple fatal. One adult male, one female, two year old girl @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ex6tIEQAFO — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) December 10, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — (UPDATE) Three people are now dead after a fire Monday morning in Luzerne County.

The coroner confirms a man, woman, and a two-year-old girl have died.

Their names have not been released.

Deputy coroner on scene of fatal fire in Hanover Twp @WNEP pic.twitter.com/6hOEajkKJ9 — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) December 10, 2018

Original Story:

The call for the fire on Little Street in Hanover Township came in just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Several people were taken from this scene in ambulances.

A man sleeping on the first floor told fire officials his girlfriend woke him, warning him the place was on fire. He said the blaze began in the kitchen of the first floor.

“I tried to get into the other rooms of the house to wake my daughter up, my friends up and I couldn’t. We grabbed my stepson, well my stepson, her son, we ran out of the house and called 911, I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened,” said Michael Ferrera of Hanover Township.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least six other people, four adults and two children, live in the building as well.

"It came in as a working fire, the guys got here went to work, got some people out of the house, got them to a hospital. I don't have a lot of information at this time. Waiting for the fire marshal so we can start the process all over again," said Chief Joe Temarantz from the Hanover Township Fire Department.

Fire officials and police still on the scene here, talking with residents and neighbors.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video