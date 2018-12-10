Ciro Cinti on Wilkes-Barre Wolfpack

Posted 10:37 pm, December 10, 2018, by

Coughlin's Ciro Cinti will take over the Head Coaching duties next season, when Coughlin, GAR and Meyers consolidate to become the Wilkes-Barre Wolfpack.  One football season has just ended and one is around the corner and in the Wilkes-Barre neighborhood, quite soon.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s