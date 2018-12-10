Businesses Help Toys for Tots in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- Aaron's Rental in Pottsville has everything from furniture to appliances, but tucked in a back room are bags and bags of toys are waiting to be gifted this holiday season.

"There are a lot of kids out there that don't have anything, so it's anything that can put a smile on their faces and make their Christmas a little better," said Chet Evans, Aaron's general manager.

This business in Pottsville is just one of many others collecting toys for the Schuylkill County Toys for Tots program.

A lot of the toys will end up at the Salvation Army.

"The outpouring support from business and individuals in our community that will help provide some support for these families is wonderful. It really does give us joy here to be part of that," said envoy Brad Harris, Salvation Army.

The donations will also fill a void. Back in November, Walmart in Saint Clair removed its Toys for Tots drop-off location as part of company policy.

Business owners say it was important for the community to come together and get enough donations for this holiday season.

"It's extremely important. They give a lot to us and the place where we are taking the toys to, a lot of our customers will utilize that place so it's very important," said Evans.

The manager at Aaron's Rental says the plan is to drop off the donations on Friday to the Salvation Army in Pottsville.