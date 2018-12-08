Police Searching for Three Suspects in Duryea Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are searching for three suspects after a stabbing Saturday night.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 a man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times along Pettebone Street in Duryea.

Three men fled the scene around 9:30 p.m according to police.

Police say they don't believe the suspects are a threat to the public.

No word on the condition of the victim after the stabbing in Luzerne County.