Police Searching for Three Suspects in Duryea Stabbing

DURYEA, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are searching for three suspects after a stabbing Saturday night.
Officers tell Newswatch 16 a man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times along Pettebone Street in Duryea.
Three men fled the scene around 9:30 p.m according to police.
Police say they don't believe the suspects are a threat to the public.
No word on the condition of the victim after the stabbing in Luzerne County.
41.353110 -75.762455
Daryl Fisher
Only 17 stabbing days till Christmas.