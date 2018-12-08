Making Holiday Coal Region Boilo with Mud and Maker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boilo is an alcohol mulled drink that has been served hot in the coal regions of Pennsylvania (particularly Schuylkill county) for over a hundred years. It is a Yuletide drink that has many variations. Mud and Maker shares a recipe with us.

Cranberry Apple Boilo Recipe

from Mud and Maker

4 Granny Smith apples, sliced

4 oranges, sliced

4 lemons, sliced

1 bag fresh cranberries

8 cinnamon sticks

1/2 c. Mulling spices

1/2 c. Local Honey

32 oz. 100% cranberry Juice

32 oz. fresh apple cider

3 c. 4 Queens Whiskey

2 c. Everclear

Put all ingredients in a slow cooker on high for four hours until fruit is soft, strain and serve warm. Traditionally served as a shot, but may be adjusted to any flavor or strength to meet each family's preference.

Boilo, created by Lithuanian and Polish immigrants is like the honey liquors know as krupnikas.