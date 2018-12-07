Southern Columbia Celebrates After Another State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- The Southern Columbia football team got a loud and proud welcome home after winning their ninth state title breaking the record for most state title wins.

It's incredible. Unbelievable feeling to win this," said John Stabinski, Tiger's guard.

"This is an outstanding group of athletes. Outstanding football team," said Head Coach Jim Roth

And all the people packed into the Southern Columbia High School gym for the pep rally would agree.

One teacher and super fan even hugged every single one of the players and said she never lost faith in the Southern Columbia Tigers.

"The other team could yell all they wanted to, you dug a hole, you put them in it, and you stomped the dirt right over them and I love every one of you," said the fan.

Players say they couldn't have had all this success without support from the community.

"There's no one I could really start by thanking it's all of you. It takes all of you guys and every one of you cheerleaders, fans, and coaches to make a team like this," said Stabinksi.

"It was awesome! I was real proud of the whole team. It was a team effort and I just was happy for everybody," said Dean Hollenbach, father of player.

One more reason to celebrate Julian Fleming was just awarded Gatorade Player of the Year for the entire state of Pennsylvania.

"It's a nice little two presents under the Christmas tree for a little bit. It's a great thing, especially with such a great group of guys, great coaching staff, great fan base. It just means the world to everybody," said Julian Fleming, Tiger's wide receiver.

Win or lose the tigers say what's most important is having a heart of gold.

"This is definitely one of the greatest experiences I've ever had and the bond that I've created with my teammates over there, is one that will last a lifetime," said Troy Donlan, Tiger's lineman.

The Southern Columbia Tigers have now won a state title in three of the past four years and nine overall.

They go for number 10 next season.