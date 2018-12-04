Police Act as Santa’s Helpers During Shopping Spree for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- This year, Santa’s helpers came in form of police officers to Target in Dickson City.

“Just to wander around, let them look and use their imagination,” Dickson City Patrolman John Sobieski said.

Sobieski gave some guidance to 8-year-old Christian Yarnes about which presents to pick for his mom, who loves to cook.

“She's nice to me, and she cares about me a lot,” Christian said.

Twelve children and their families were chosen to take part in the Dickson City Police Department’s Heroes and Helpers program.

Each child was given a $115 gift card courtesy of Target in the hopes of finding the perfect gifts for loved ones.

“They make me happy and stuff, and they care about me, so I get them presents every year,” said 10-year-old Naoimie Alaquin.

Alaquin’s little brother Xavier played around on the cart while she looked for presents with officers.

As the kids shopped, parents waited in a wrapping room.

“Children in this day and age in this world need to see first responders, the police, EMTs, anybody in the medical profession, they need to see them as heroes because they are,” Christian’s mom Michele Yarnes said.

“It's great to see the reaction from the kids. We love to give back to the community as much as we possibly can,” Ptlm. Michael Fredericks said.

At the end of the shopping spree, Jolly Old St. Nick himself arrived in a Dickson City firetruck.

After shopping for their families, each child got presents of their own from Santa.

“This is what Christmas is all about,” Alaquin said.

This is the sixth year the Dickson City Police Department has held this shopping spree. Officers said the number of children they help grows every year.

