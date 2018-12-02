Police Investigate Another Shooting Outside Scranton Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police are investigating another round of gunfire outside a bar in Scranton. It's the third time in just the past couple of months.

Investigators say someone shot a man outside Rocky's on Jefferson Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday after an argument.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the victim is in critical condition, and no one in custody.

This is the third time since early October someone opened fire outside the bar.

Someone was arrested for a shooting back in October.

This latest instance has authorities looking into a possible nuisance bar ordinance.