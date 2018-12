Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre's third annual old fashioned holiday market kicked off today on Public Square.

More than a dozen craft and food vendors are here along with carriage rides and live entertainment.

The old fashioned holiday market runs again tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and we hear that Santa Claus himself will be here on Public Square from noon to 3 p.m.