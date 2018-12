Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre police say a U-haul truck slammed into a utility pole tonight along North Pennsylvania Avenue in the city.

The driver was trying to turn onto the 500 block when the truck hit the pole, sending it crashing down on the front steps of a house.

No one was injured in tonight's crash in Wilkes-Barre.