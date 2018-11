Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Getting the lights back on in Lewisburg.

A gofundme has been started to raise money for new Christmas lights downtown.

Earlier this week, the borough announced the lights are in bad shape and it can't afford to replace them.

About $2 thousand has already been donated toward the campaign's $60 thousand goal.

You can find a link to donate at our website WNEP dot com.

https://www.gofundme.com/light-up-lewisburg