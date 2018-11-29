Life-Size Gingerbread House Returns to Skytop Lodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A sweet holiday tradition is back with a new twist at a resort in the Poconos.

It's that time of year again when the lobby at Skytop Lodge near Canadensis looks and smells like the holiday season.

The life-sized gingerbread house made entirely of sugar products definitely has something to do with the sweet smell in the air.

"Beautiful," said Paige Durnan from New Jersey. it looks just like the hotel and it smells delicious. I love it."

This year's theme is actually Skytop Lodge. Bakers made a replica of the main building at the resort.

More than 1,000 hours of labor and a few thousand pounds of gingerbread went into making this year's display.

"We really wanted to focus more on the artistic side of what Skytop Lodge really looks like on the outside of the house," said Skytop executive pastry chef Christa Sapone.

It takes a lot of hands to make this gingerbread house possible, especially this year, because bakers wanted to make sure the outside looked just like the lodge and inside, the lobby.

Everything from the fireplace to the grandfather clock can be seen inside.

Beverly Bonser from Stroudsburg says this is the first time she's ever been to the lodge around the holidays to see the display in person.

"It's like a fairytale. It really is, it's beautiful. I love it," Bonser said.

"It's just so much more spectacular than in previous years. It's a lot of work but it is a lot of fun," Sapone said.

The life-size gingerbread house will be on display at Skytop Lodge throughout the month of December.