LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is officially in custody.

The Scranton native arrived at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A judge revoked Kane’s bail on Tuesday.

She was convicted of perjury in 2016 after leaking grand jury information and lying about it.

She was sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail.

