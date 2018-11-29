Damaged Wall Closes One Lane of Busy Carbon County Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- "An inconvenience" -- that is what drivers are calling a long-term roadwork project in Carbon County.

For several months, road crews plan to fix a retaining wall near Palmerton, leaving only one lane open for drivers.

A recent inspection showed damage to part of the retaining wall.

The work is not expected to start until early next year, but a lane is closed now.

Signs and flashing lights on Route 248 near Palmerton indicate plenty of road work ahead. The state road heading west is now down to one lane and will be that way for a while in this part of Carbon County.

Drivers in Palmerton are dreading it.

"I drive tractor-trailers for a living part-time and it is not good, especially with all the trucks coming into Palmerton," Richard Burger said.

PennDOT says about 20,000 thousand vehicles can be seen on Route 248 daily, with 9,000 going west.

PennDOT says a damaged retaining wall along the mountainside needs repairs.

A contractor will be removing loose dirt and putting in supports behind the wall.

For safety, one lane is closed now but the actual road work is not scheduled to start until late February or early March of 2019.

PennDOT officials don't expect to wrap up until mid-summer.

"It is going to be an inconvenience," said James Smith. "I can't believe it is going to be that long to be completed."

Despite not being happy about the lane restriction, drivers are happy that something is being done.

"I think it is about time they are finally getting something done," Burger said. "they have screwed around quite enough now."

"Just one of those things when they work on the road, you do not find stuff until you start tearing into it, so it is a good thing that they are finally repairing it," Smith added.

PennDOT officials do not expect the work to be complete until July.