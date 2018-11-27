× Sneaker King Closing Plains Twp. Location

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shoe store that has stood on the corner of a prominent intersection in Luzerne County for decades will close for good.

Jay Dee Sneaker King is closing its longtime location along South Main Street in Plains Township.

The store has stood on the corner of Carey and South Main since 1946.

Employees say the store will close by the end of the year.

Sneaker King’s other locations, including stores in Scranton, Honesdale, and Hazleton, will remain open.