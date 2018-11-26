Rain Doesn’t Stop Deer Hunters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a rainy start to rifle deer season, but that didn't keep hunters from going out to get their buck.

Hunters we spoke to in Luzerne County didn't let the weather put a damper on opening day.

The first day of rifle deer season is almost like a holiday in our area. Lots of people get the day off of work, and kids are out of school.

But the first day of this year's season wasn't exactly ideal. Lots of rain made conditions soggy for hunters.

"I took today and tomorrow off so I could come out here and try to get something and got stuck in the cold rain," said Alex Svetlovics of Scranton.

Hunters we spoke with say it's not just the rain that's making the first day so difficult, but also the fact that there is so much snow on the ground.

"Between all the snow last week and the rain now, there's ankle-deep puddles out there and streams you have to wade through almost, and sitting there trying to stay dry and keeping your trigger finger going is kind of a challenge," said Paul Svetlovics of Taylor.

The Svetlovics family got out early in hopes of getting a deer on the first day, but they didn't have any luck. However, 13-year-old Max Zampirri of Harleysville did.

"I shot an 8-pointer at like 8:30 in the morning," Zampirri said. "I thought I was going to see something, but I didn't know how early. 8:30 is pretty early."

Even though the rain on the first day made things challenging for hunters, the ones we spoke with were still happy to get out.

"It was a lot of fun, a little cool, but not too bad overall, and just fun being with family doing something you enjoy," said Lance Svetlovics of Taylor.

"A wet day out in the woods is better than a dry day at home doing nothing, you know? Can't complain at all. Better than it snowing right? Anything is better than a snow," said Paul Svetlovics.

Hunters can only hope for better weather before rifle deer season ends in two weeks.