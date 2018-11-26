With local players all over the court for both teams, the No. 8 Scranton women's basketball team beat DeSales 63-58 to remain perfect on the young season.
No. 8 Scranton Women Hold Off DeSales 63-58
-
Scranton @ Marywood Women’s basketball
-
Widener @ Scranton Men’s basketball
-
University of Scranton Lacrosse Clinic
-
Binghamton vs Misericorida Men’s basketball
-
Scranton Prep Rebounds with 46-7 Win Over West Scranton
-
-
Scranton Prep Girls Soccer Undefeated in League Play
-
Montoursville football
-
The Power of Organ Donation: Two Potentially Lifesaving Events Hit Scranton
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Misericordia Basketball preps
-
-
All-American Guard Bridgette Mann Out Of Wallenpaupack Leads The Lady Royals
-
Falcons Will Finish Out The Undefeated Season In Arizona At The El Toro Bowl
-
Muncy prepares for Canton