× In Your Neighborhood

Breakfast With Santa

You may not get to see Santa on Christmas Eve, but why not join him for breakfast, Saturday, December 1, in Frackville. The big guy is coming to Schuylkill Technology Center for his annual pancake breakfast. For just $5, you’ll get a pancake and sausage breakfast. Kids will also receive a special gift from Santa and be able to complete crafts. There will be face painting at no extra charge and parents are free to take photos.

PTO Holiday Craft Fair

If you still have some holiday shopping to do, then check out the PTO Holiday Craft Fair, Saturday, December 1, in Wayne County. The 15th annual event will be held at Wallenpaupack South Elementary School in Newfoundland on Main Street. There will be crafts and vendors on hand, hot food, a kid’s gift shop and wrapping and a gift basket raffle too. The school chorus will perform, and Santa will be there for photo opportunities.