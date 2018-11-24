× Craft Show to Benefit Red Cross Held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — People spent their weekend crafting for a cause inside the 109th Armory in Luzerne County.

The 24th annual Holiday Craft Show for the American Red Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania is happening this weekend.

$5 gets you into the show to shop from 150 local vendors.

The admission fee goes to help families affected by house fires, flooding and other disasters in our area.

“Everybody makes their stuff and it’s fun. You know, it should be local. If you go to [J.C.] Penney’s and you buy something and 500 people have the same thing. You come here and they’re all one of a kind,” said James Wolbach.

The Red Cross says they expect around 4,000 shoppers at the craft show that continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre.