× All Things Merry and Bright at Winterfest in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are getting decked out for the holidays.

More than 60 vendors lined up for the annual Winterfest in Columbia County.

Vendors sold everything from Christmas decorations to locally harvested honey.

Folks also got to take their picture with jolly old St. Nick at the fairgrounds in Bloomsburg.