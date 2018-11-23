× Slopes Open at Blue Mountain Ski Resort

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP — While some people headed to the mall on Black Friday, diehard skiers and snowboarders headed for the hills at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton.

“It looks like the right conditions for it and it’s pretty cold out,” said Brendon Farley, Bloomsburg.

The resort in Lower Towamensing Township was packed with people from all over eager to get the ski season started.

Tricia Matsko is the marketing director. She says they had just enough natural and manmade snow on the ground to open for the long holiday weekend.

“Right now, we have 12 to 24 inches and we are blowing snow on 12 different trails. We currently have six open and three lifts, so we are just hoping that these temperatures remain and that we can keep opening trails as we can,” said Matsko.

This is actually the second year in a row that Blue Mountain was able to open on Black Friday, and as you can imagine, skiers and snowboarders are thrilled.

“It’s awesome. We usually don’t get out until December and we usually have to go to Vermont this time of year so it’s nice to stay home in Pennsylvania,” said Tim Farley, Newtown.

Shari Farley from Newtown in Bucks County says usually she shops on Black Friday, but she’s happy to be here with family.

“Oh, yeah, we never have the opportunity really. It never opens this early so yeah it’s exciting,” said Farley.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort plans to say open through Sunday.

For more information and trail updates, click here.