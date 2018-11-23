× Businesses Hopeful for Small Business Saturday

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — As Black Friday begins to wind down, small business owners are hoping there is enough money in the wallets and purses to shop at their stores on Saturday.

Peter Hall spent the morning fixing up bikes inside The Dutch Wheelman bicycle shop Bloomsburg. Hall says Small Business Saturday is vital in keeping the shops open, especially after Black Friday.

“It brings more of the focus from the large retailers to the mom and pop brick and mortar which is a good thing because this is our livelihood,” Hall said.

As other shops say Small Business Saturday is a reminder for shoppers to shop locally during the Christmas season.

“It helps out the smaller guys and brings people into town. We have sales going on which brings people in and they might see other stores that have things going on,” said Chad Schlegel, Althea’s Imaginarium.

“We are in a very small town and have a very small business and anything that kind of brings an influx in helps get the books in the black for the year and that is how to stay in business,” said Pam Sriharsha, Phillips Emporium.

Shoppers tell Newswatch 16 that they are excited for Small Business Saturday because they get a chance to put their money back into the community.

“If we don’t put money into the stores on Main Street, they won’t be there, and what I said before — ghost town,” said Christopher Byerly of Bloomsburg.

Small business owners hope you visit them during the holidays, especially on Small Business Saturday.