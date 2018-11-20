× Worker at Stadium in Lackawanna County Accused of Sex Assault on Teen Girl

MOOSIC, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl while working at PNC Field in Moosic.

Police say David Kochis, 37, of Moosic, worked with the 16-year-old female victim at Legends restaurant inside the stadium at PNC Field.

Investigators say Kochis sent explicit text messages to the girl, including nude pictures of himself. Police also say Kochis sexually assaulted the girl on numerous occasions over the summer of 2017, including in the parking lot of the stadium.

The victim reported Kochis to authorities at the stadium in April of 2018. Kochis was suspended, and police were notified.

He is charged with corruption of minors and disseminating sexually explicit materials to a minor.