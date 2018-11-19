Dick’s Sporting Goods Reopens After Tornado

Posted 9:03 am, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:53AM, November 19, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dick’s Sporting Goods in Wilkes-Barre Township is back open.

This place and many others in this area were badly damaged, some completely destroyed by a tornado in June.

The sign for Dick’s was found miles away in Bear Creek Township.

The EF 2 twister caused millions of dollars in damage in the township’s commercial district damaging two dozen different businesses.

Close to ten buildings had to be completely torn down.

Officials estimated the cost of the damage at the time to be around $18 million.

However, things are slowly starting to reopen now. Staples, for example, was remodeled.

On Sunday, TJ Maxx reopened in the Arena Hub Plaza.

Dick’s Sporting Goods reopened at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 19.

