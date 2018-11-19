× Country Junction in Carbon County to Double in Size

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP — Inside Country Junction “World’s Largest General Store” near Lehighton, you’ll find a little bit of everything from canning goods to scarecrow owls.

But soon, customers will find more as this place in Towamensing Township expands.

“Well, I think it’s good for the area. It’s a good business and it brings a lot more people into the area for the other businesses around here too,” said Cindy Kester of Palmerton.

Back in 2006, the original building was leveled by a fire.

Owners reopened about 50,000 square feet of the building in 2010.

This new addition will almost bring the store back to its original size.

“We are basically doubling the store size. It’s the same footprint as the old store was although single story, of course,” said sales manager Bruce Miller.

While owners aren’t quite sure just yet what they will put inside the expansion, they do say it will be family oriented. We asked some customers what they would like to see inside the expansion

“I honestly don’t know, I mean, they’ve got everything in here. When we kept going through the sections we kept saying, ‘my gosh, everything is here,'” said Barb Kavetski.

Ed and Barb Kavetski from West Chester say the last time they came to Country Junction, it was not long after the fire and tents were up. They are interested to see what more the owners will do.

“I don’t know what else they can do. I don’t know? Sell cars? I don’t know. I don’t know what else I mean you can buy windows, furniture, you can buy figs. What else can they put in? Fords, I don’t know,” said Ed Kavetski.

Work on the expansion started in October and the goal is to have it finished sometime in the spring.