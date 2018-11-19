× Bus Driver Charged After Deadly Crash on I-380

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The driver of a tour bus involved in a deadly crash is now facing a slew of criminal charges.

Charles Dwight Dixon is facing charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, multiple counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and operating unsafe equipment.

Dixon was driving the Big Red Bullet bus from Ithaca, New York to New York City on October 14. Investigators say he lost control on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County, and the bus ended up in the woods.

Rebecca Blanco, 33, of New York City, was killed in the crash. Several other passengers were injured.