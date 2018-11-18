× Woman Flown to Hospital After Fire in Monroe County

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was flown to the hospital after escaping a fire at a home in Monroe County.

Fire officials say the flames started on the first floor of the house off Route 447 in Barrett Township around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews say a man and a woman were in the house at the time. The man is expected to be OK. There is no word on the woman’s condition.

Officials say the home is destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.