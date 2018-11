Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- The stands and field were snow-free for the District II championship game at Valley View Sunday night, thanks to help of students and community members.

People got together Friday and Saturday to make sure the stadium was ready for the championship game against Dallas.

"This town is amazing. Cougartown is amazing. Everyone comes out when somebody needs something. Everyone comes out to help," said Robin Kordish of Eynon.

