PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County has ruled there is enough evidence for a man to stand trial in a shooting case.

At a preliminary hearing for Kyon McDonald, the judge decided the case will go to trial.

McDonald is accused of shooting Tierees Owens several times outside a bar in Plymouth in September.

Owens later died of his injuries in Luzerne County.