Tamaqua Teachers Sue over Guns in Schools

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Plans to arm teachers in one area school district hit a roadblock Wednesday afternoon.

The union representing teachers in the Tamaqua Area School District is going to court to stop the idea.

In a news release, the Tamaqua Education Association wrote that arming teachers is a bad idea, but that’s not why it went to court. Lawyers for the union say the school’s plan is illegal.

The Tamaqua Area School Board’s plan to train some teachers in firearms and have them carry guns in school divided the community all fall.

At public meetings, some feared arming teachers, janitors, and support staffers would likely lead to problems like accidental shootings.

“We recognize that there is a need for protection, but we do not think that arming the staff is the answer to this problem,” said Tamaqua student Paige Pratt.

But parents, who say it’s impossible to know where the next school shooting will take place, feel Tamaqua Area schools need to do something to protect their kids.

“If the teachers are trained, they should be allowed to carry guns,” said Jil McMahon.

“I was in school since Columbine happened. It has been a very big concern,” Gabrielle Dannenfelser added.

Last week, the school board voted unanimously to allow some teachers and staffer to carry handguns in holsters after completing a rigorous firearms training program that would take at least two years.

But the teacher’s union wants to stop the training from ever taking place.

In a lawsuit filed in Schuylkill County court, the union claims Pennsylvania law allows only trained police officers to carry guns in schools.

Union president Frank Wenzel released this statement.

“The district’s policy ignores state law and allows school employees who do not have state required training or experience to carry and use firearms. We must follow the law to ensure students and staff remain safe.”

Tamaqua Area school officials have not responded to the lawsuit, which also claims that the Pennsylvania state legislature would have to change state laws before volunteer teachers and staffers could be trained to carry guns in school.

